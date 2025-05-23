Ten interesting facts about IPL 2025; SRH's maiden win in Chennai, Virat Kohli's consistency and more

The Indian Premier League 2025 is nearing its climax. Here are some of the interesting facts from an action packed season.

SRH beating CSK in Chennai Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to register a win against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai after five failed attempts. Harshal Patel's 4/28 acted as the catalyst for SRH's maiden win.

MS Dhoni at the crease, without fail MS Dhoni batted in all 13 games played by Chennai Super Kings. He batted in all 17 games for CSK in 2015 season. He was the Indian captain at that point.

Third season to witness three washouts 2025 season witnessed three washout matches due to rain. Three matches suffered similar fate in 2015 and 2024. KKR endured 2 washout matches, just like the previous season.

Failure to reach playoffs after winning first four games Delhi Capitals became the first team to not make it to the playoffs after winning the first four matches of the season.

Five star left-handers Left-hand batters are a minority in the world of cricket. Four centuries in 2008 and 2024 IPL seasons were the most they managed in a season. They did one better this time.

Ishan Kishan (SRH), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR), and Sai Sudharsan (GT) all scored a century each and entered history books.

Scintillating Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB have won their 6 away matches. They have the opportunity to do a clean sweep when they face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on May 27

Note: RCB's game against SRH in Lucknow on May 23 will be considered as a home game. Statistically, it will be treated as a neutral venue.

Gujarat Titans' batting might Gujarat Titans have managed to score 200 or more on 7 occasions, the most by a team in an IPL season

232/5 vs PBKS, 217/6 vs RR, 204/3 vs DC, 209/4 vs RR, 224/6 vs SRH, 205/0 vs DC, 202/9 vs LSG

Virat Kohli's consistency Virat Kohli has scored 505 runs from 11 innings in IPL 2025. This is the 8th instance of Kohli crossing 500 runs in a season. His 973 runs in 2016 is the all-time IPL record for most runs in a season.

KL Rahul and David Warner have scored at least 500 runs in 7 seasons.

Batters on cloud nine Nine batters - Sai Sudharsan (638), Shubman Gill (636), Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Jos Buttler (533), Nicholas Pooran (511), Virat Kohli (505) and KL Rahul (504) - have scored more than 500 runs in IPL 2025. The list may swell with Prabhsimran Singh (458), Aiden Markram (445) and Shreyas Iyer (435) not far from the mark.

Eight batters crossed 500 runs in IPL 2018 and IPL 2023

At the other end, only batter managed to cross 500 in 2009 (Matthew Hayden) and David Warner (2017).

Bonus facts CSK are poised to finish 10th for the first-ever time.