Amid the fifth and the final test between India and Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy underway in Sydney, two sports legends – James Spencer Courier and Sunil Gavaskar had a friendly conversation, reported the Indian Express on Friday.

As the two great cricketing nations were clashing to seal their place for the World Test Championship 2025 finals – to be played at the Lord's from 11 to 15 June 2025, Courier revealed his favourite cricketers and explained why he feels that cricket and tennis are similar sport.

Speaking to the reporters on the opening day of the fifth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, Courier said, as quoted by the Indian Express, "I am a new fan coming in to see cricket live, but I’ve been watching cricket just as a spectator ever since I started playing tennis."

The American former world No. 1 tennis player added, "I would come to Australia or come to England. I’m not a super fan by any means, but it’s a game that I admire because you have these incredible athletes that dedicate their life to it."

Courier said, "I feel connected to that because that’s the way that I’ve felt about tennis. It’s sort of like a game recognises game, if you know what I mean.”

Courier's favourite cricketer: Asked about who is his favourite cricketer, the 54-year-old said, "I got to sit next to Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) today, which was pretty amazing.”

“My favourite Indian cricket player is Leander Paes. Yeah, because I’ve seen him play cricket a lot. So for me, Lee and Mahesh Bhupathi, those are probably my two favourite cricket players,” he added.

Not only this, Courier stated that he see a similarity between tennis and cricket. "The way that you look to receive serve is a lot like receiving a ball. So it’s similar. The bowling and the batting is similar to serving and receiving."