'Terrible decision’ to 'lost interest': Internet reacts after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses India debut against Ireland

The wait for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut has become one of the biggest talking points among cricket fans. Soon after Team India announced its playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast on Friday without the 15-year-old, social media platforms were flooded with reactions ranging from disappointment and criticism to humour and unwavering support for the teenage batter.

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While several users described the decision as a "terrible decision", others said they had "lost interest" in watching the match after Sooryavanshi failed to make the cut.

The teenager, widely regarded as one of India's brightest batting prospects, had been in contention to create history. Had he featured in the opening T20I, he would have become India's youngest-ever international debutant, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of making his debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

The record-breaking opportunity is still alive. If Sooryavanshi is picked for Sunday's second T20I, he would become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket across both the men's and women's teams, overtaking Shafali Verma, who debuted at 15 years and 239 days.

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Social Media Reacts To Sooryavanshi Missing Out The announcement sparked an avalanche of reactions online, with fans expressing surprise that the teenager had been overlooked despite the excitement surrounding his possible debut.

One user, making a reference to the recent Indian passport controversy, wrote, “I think Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not played today because he had no proof that he is an Indian citizen.”

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Another commented, "The senior players & management aren't shielding Suryavanshi from International cricket, they are shielding themselves."

A third user wrote, “Can't believe India haven't picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi .. the best T20 player at the moment in the World.”

Another post read, “Not including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI clearly proves that the captain and coach are insecure about Vaibhav's popularity.”

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One fan reacted emotionally, writing, "Vaibhav got dropped? Like really ?? Bro, the whole universe has gone crazy plotting against him ????? You won't be able to do it, bros, his fate is in the hands of the Mother Goddess."

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Another disappointed viewer posted, “Lost interest in the game. No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Can't bear Sanjay Manjrekar, Terrible decision.”

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The reactions reflected the anticipation surrounding the youngster, with many fans eager to see him wear the India jersey for the first time.

Shreyas Iyer Explains Team India's Selection Call India captain Shreyas Iyer addressed the decision during the toss, saying the management wanted to maintain continuity by backing players who had performed consistently in recent matches.

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"Unfortunately, he isn't playing. He is a gun player, but we have got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliantly in the past couple of series for India. We are backing the majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous work," Iyer said.

Also Read | IND vs IRE 1st T20I Highlights: Ireland stun India by 34 runs

"He will get his opportunity when the time comes," he added.

Why The Teenager Was Left Out India's selection reflected the team's preference to stick with an established and successful batting lineup.

The last T20I India played was the T20 World Cup final, where they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch their third title. In that match, opener Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century, while Sanju Samson top-scored with 89 and was named Player of the Tournament.

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With both openers coming into the Ireland series in strong form, the team management chose to retain the combination rather than hand a debut to Sooryavanshi.

Historic Debut Could Still Come On Sunday Although the teenager missed the opening game, his wait for an India cap may not last long.

If selected in the second T20I on Sunday, Sooryavanshi would become the youngest player ever to make an international debut for India, surpassing Shafali Verma's record across both the men's and women's teams.

For now, however, India's decision to prioritise continuity has left fans waiting a little longer for what many hope will be the beginning of another remarkable cricketing journey.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.