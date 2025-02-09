New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra suffered a serious injury during the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday, leaving the field covered in a towel with blood dripping down his face.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of Pakistan's innings with the hosts chasing a total of 331 and Ravindra fielding at deep square leg. Pakistani batter Khushdil Shah slog-swept a delivery from New Zealand's Michael Bracewell straight to Ravindra, but the 25-year-old seemed to have lost sight of the ball in the floodlights and was struck straight on the forehead.

In the immediate aftermath of the ball hitting his face, Ravindra looked at the ground beneath him in a state of daze as blood trickled down his face. Later, Ravindra was taken off the ground by medical staff as the cricketer used a towel to stop the flow of blood from his head.

Rachin Ravindra injury update: In a statement about the incident, New Zealand Cricket confirmed that Ravindra had suffered a laceration to the forehead and was treated on the ground.

The New Zealand cricket board said (via ESPNCricinfo), "Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over," a New Zealand Cricket statement said. “He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes.”

"He's been conscious the whole time, which is fantastic… Obviously it was a pretty terrifying moment, he lost the ball in the lights and unfortunately the ball won that situation this time. He's being monitored and I'm sure he'll be raring to go as soon as possible." Ravindra's colleague in the New Zealand team, Glenn Phillips was quoted by Reuters as saying.

New Zealand thumps Pakistan by 78 runs: The Kiwis put on a solid show during the first ODI match of the tri-series accomanying Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While the visitors looked shaky at the start after losing some quick wickets, a partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell steadied their ship. But it was Glenn Phillips who stole the show the show in the end with his maiden ODI ton that saw the Kiwis to put on a total of 330 runs for 6 wickets in their 50 overs.