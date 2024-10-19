Test cricket: Rishabh Pant has a history of getting out in 90s, joins Dhoni, Ganguly against New Zealand in Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant has delivered impressive performances in Test cricket, including a top score of 159*. However, he has been dismissed in the 90s several times, joining the ranks of other Indian batters who faced similar misfortunes, such as MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly.

19 Oct 2024
Test cricket: Rishabh Pant has history of getting out in his 90s, joins Dhoni, Ganguly against New Zealand in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Rishabh Pant, the explosive Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, has showcased remarkable performances in Test cricket, with several standout innings. However, one notable aspect of his career has been his unfortunate dismissals in the 90s on multiple occasions in Test cricket, just short of converting good innings into centuries.

Pant's highest score in Test cricket is an unbeaten 159* against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2019. His innings, spanning 189 balls, included 15 boundaries and 1 six, with a strike rate of 84.12, highlighting his ability to build long innings while maintaining a brisk pace.

Another spectacular knock came on July 1, 2022, when he scored 146 off 111 balls against England in Birmingham, with 19 fours and 4 sixes, a powerful display of aggressive batting.

Rishabh Pant in his 90s

Despite these high scores, Pant has often fallen agonisingly short of the three-figure mark. He has been dismissed in the 90s multiple times, highlighting a recurring theme in his Test career.

For instance, on October 16, 2024, Pant was bowled for 99 against New Zealand in Bengaluru, falling just short of another century. His heroic effort of playing despite an injury, along with Sarfaraz Khan’s 150, helped India fight back after getting bundled out for 46 in the first innings.

Earlier in his career, on January 7, 2022, he was caught for 97 against Australia in Sydney after a dominant display, and on March 4, 2022, he was bowled for 96 against Sri Lanka in Mohali. His other scores in the 90s include two knocks of 92, both against the West Indies in 2018.

Indian batters getting out at 99

Rishabh Pant joined MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly on the list of Indian batters dismissed on 99 in Test cricket. Ganguly was dismissed on 99 twice—against Sri Lanka in 1997 and England in 2002. Dhoni was run out for 99 in 2012 against England.

Other Indian players who fell on 99 include Motganhalli Jaisimha, Pankaj Roy, Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rusi Surti, Murali Vijay and Ajit Wadekar.

19 Oct 2024
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsTest cricket: Rishabh Pant has a history of getting out in 90s, joins Dhoni, Ganguly against New Zealand in Bengaluru
