'Thala for a reason': MS Dhoni fan breaks up with girlfriend because her name doesn't have...
Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to attract a huge fan base even after retiring from international cricket. A recent incident during CSK vs SRH match showcased a fan's dedication with a placard mentioning a breakup over a name without seven letters.
Former cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a massive fan following despite his retirement from the International cricket tournaments. The unfathomable love for Dhoni comes into display during Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches in the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) tournament.