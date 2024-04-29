Former cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a massive fan following despite his retirement from the International cricket tournaments. The unfathomable love for Dhoni comes into display during Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches in the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) tournament.

In a recent incident, reflecting Dhoni's craze among his fans, a placard garnered attention during the CSK vs SRH match on Sunday. In the placard, the Dhoni fan claimed that he broke up with his girlfriend because her name doesn't have seven letters.

The CSK match against SRH marked a rebound of Dhoni's team which were struggling amid repeated defeat in the game. After Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket loss, Mahendra Singh Dhoni entered the ground for his batting. Upon his entry, the camera focused towards the fan holding the placard.

