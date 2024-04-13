'Thala for a reason': MS Dhoni rules list of loudest cheers in IPL 2024 matches
Star Sports data reveals two of MS Dhoni's moments among the top 3 in highest decibel levels at IPL venues, including his entry in Chennai at 130 decibels.
Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been one of the most popular players in the cash-rich league. Now, despite the wicket-keeper batsman retiring from international cricket in 2019, his fandom in the IPL hasn't diminished at all. In fact, if the latest metrics from broadcaster Star Sports are to be believed, Dhoni's popularity among fans peaked during the 2024 IPL season.