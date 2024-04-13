'Thala for a reason': MS Dhoni rules list of loudest cheers in IPL 2024 matches

Star Sports data reveals two of MS Dhoni's moments among the top 3 in highest decibel levels at IPL venues, including his entry in Chennai at 130 decibels.

Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been one of the most popular players in the cash-rich league. Now, despite the wicket-keeper batsman retiring from international cricket in 2019, his fandom in the IPL hasn't diminished at all. In fact, if the latest metrics from broadcaster Star Sports are to be believed, Dhoni's popularity among fans peaked during the 2024 IPL season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star Sports on Friday released the data for the highest decibel levels at IPL venues this season, with two of Dhoni's moments in the top three. In the first position, Dhoni's entry at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru resulted in a sound level of 130 decibels. Notably, this was the first time fans saw MS Dhoni on the ground after handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni's 37-run knock (off 16 deliveries) against Delhi Capitals ranked 2nd with a decibel level of 128. Notably, the 42-year-old batsman came to the crease at No 8 and hit four boundaries and three sixes in an unbeaten knock that came in a losing cause but still provided plenty of entertainment for the fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former CSK batsman is affectionately called 'Thala' by his ardent supporters. The term 'Thala' is a Tamil word that translates to 'leader' or 'one who fights against the odds to achieve success'. Recently, 'Thala for a reason' memes had also flooded social media, with fans linking Dhoni's jersey to things like the colours of a rainbow or the number of sacred vows in a Hindu marriage.

Apart from the Dhoni fandom, Dinesh Karthik's scoop off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh during the Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru match reached a decibel level of 128. Karthik's 28-run innings (off 10 deliveries) sealed the match for the Bengaluru-based franchise, giving them their first and only win of the season.

