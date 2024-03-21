Thala vs King: ‘Greatest-ever captain’ MS Dhoni to take on Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener
The 17th season of IPL starts on March 22 with CSK facing RCB in Chennai. Virat Kohli returns after opting out of India vs England Test series for the birth of his son Akaay. MS Dhoni, who led CSK to the fifth IPL title, may retire after this season.
The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 22 in Chennai. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni, will take on fan Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message