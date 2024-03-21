'Thala will forever be our Captain': CSK fans react as Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as skipper ahead of IPL 2024
After the official announcement of CSK's baton transfer from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad, fans were disheartened and started to fill social media with their reactions.
With legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni handing over the skipper baton of Chennai Super Kings a day before the opening game of IPL 2024, it appeared to a shock to CSK fans.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message