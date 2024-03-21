Active Stocks
'Thala will forever be our Captain': CSK fans react as Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as skipper ahead of IPL 2024

Saurav Mukherjee

After the official announcement of CSK's baton transfer from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad, fans were disheartened and started to fill social media with their reactions.

Former CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Premium
Former CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

With legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni handing over the skipper baton of Chennai Super Kings a day before the opening game of IPL 2024, it appeared to a shock to CSK fans.

On Thursday, it was an end of Dhoni's long stint as captain of CSK, that began in the IPL's 2008 season. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK lifted the IPL trophy five times – 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. Dhoni has also led CSK to two CLT20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

Gaikwad made his debut with CSK in 2020 and went on to represent the five-time IPL champions in 52 games. In 2023, Gaikwad aggregated 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Big shock for CSK fans as MS Dhoni steps down from captaincy, Ruturaj Gaikwad is new skipper

Taking to X, Chennai Super Kings wrote, “OFFICIAL STATEMENT: MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad."

After the official announcement fans were disheartened and started to fill the social media with their reactions.

One wrote, “First IPL Season to begin without these three Legendary Captain"

While another wrote, “An end of the greatest era for the #CSK! Will miss #MSDhoni's captaincy. But all good things must come to an end. HE WILL REMAIN THE ALL TIME GREATEST CAPTAIN IN IPL HISTORY!#IPL2024"

Someone commented, “MS Dhoni is not the captain in this IPL. Rohit Sharma is not the captain in this IPL. Virat Kohli is not the captain anymore. This IPL is different for many of us."

A fan wrote, “Thala will forever be our Captain till the Game lives.. ❤ And we'll be forever in debt to you for giving My Star Boy the biggest Responsibility (sic) Rutu Congratulations man (sic)"

Meanwhile, the defending champions of the 2023 IPL trophy are all set to face the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
