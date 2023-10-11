‘Thank god, you didn't score…’ Virender Sehwag pokes Sachin Tendulkar on failing to score 100 against Pakistan
Virender Sehwag reveals conversation with Sachin Tendulkar after 2011 World Cup semi-final.
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag revealed a conversation he shared with iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after the 'Master Blaster' failed to score a century against Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup.
India will be keen to replicate the triumph of the 2011 World Cup with the mega tournament once again being held in India.
The 'Men in Blue' kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought victory against against Australia in Chennai. They will be keen to extend their winning run against Afghanistan on Wednesday and gain some momentum before they face Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur. (ANI)
