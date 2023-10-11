Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag revealed a conversation he shared with iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after the 'Master Blaster' failed to score a century against Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin opened with Sehwag and played a magnificent knock of 85 before being dimissed by right-arm off-break spinner Saeed Ajmal.

Sehwag who was sitting in the dugout smiled at Sachin after he returned and Sachin passed a smile to him as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sehwag went on to talk about the conversation they had after this in a press conference and said, “Sachin told me I know why you are smiling, I asked why. He said you are thinking that I got out before making a century, if I scored the ton we would have lost. I said to him how can you read what is in my heart, you made two centuries one we lost and the second got tied. Thank god he didn't make a hundred and we were able to win the World Cup."

India will be keen to replicate the triumph of the 2011 World Cup with the mega tournament once again being held in India.

The 'Men in Blue' kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought victory against against Australia in Chennai. They will be keen to extend their winning run against Afghanistan on Wednesday and gain some momentum before they face Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur. (ANI)

