'Thank You, Cap': Shubman Gills heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma on his Test retirement

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): As Rohit Sharma brings the curtain down on his illustrious Test career, tributes have been pouring in from across the cricketing world. One of the most heartfelt messages came from young Indian opener Shubman Gill.

He took to Instagram to thank his former skipper and acknowledge the impact Rohit had on his career.

Posting a story on his official Instagram handle, Gill wrote,

"India is grateful for what you've done in the Tests as a player and a captain. You've been an absolute inspiration to me and everyone that has played with or against you. There are things I've learnt from you that I'm going to remember forever. Happy retirement to @rohitsharma45 -- one of the best captains that I've played under. Thank you Cap!"

The 38-year-old embarked on a voyage and represented India in 67 Tests, striking 4,301 runs from his bat at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. Rohit's best was up for display when he dazzled with a knock of 212 during a home series against South Africa in 2019.

He finished as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013. In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in World Test Championship history and overall at 10th among top run-getters. He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in 2023, which ended in defeat.

Overall, he led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three. His win percentage is exactly 50 per cent in the format.

Gill's leadership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not gone unnoticed. The elegant right-hander is widely regarded as the frontrunner to take over India's Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the near future, following the 38-year-old's retirement from the long-format, starting with the five-Test tour to England in June, reported ESPNCricinfo.