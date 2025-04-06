’That shot was terrible’: Sanjay Manjrekar on Shreyas Iyers dismissal against Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi [India] April 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has reflected on Shreyas Iyer's dismissal and the broader impact it had on Punjab Kings' innings against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday.

Speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Sanjay Manjrekar criticized Shreyas Iyer's dismissal, arguing it was a poor shot and had a negative impact on the team's morale.

"It was actually very hard for me to see that kind of dismissal of Shreyas Iyer. That shot was terrible--and it's not just about how you get out. It's just that a dismissal like that, especially of the captain in form, sends the wrong message in the dressing room. It might not leave them disheartened, but it certainly doesn't make them feel upbeat about their own chances. That wicket had more impact than just one batter getting out," JioStar expert Sanjay Manjrekar said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

He highlighted the growing strength of the Rajasthan Royals, particularly their bowling attack led by Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, and the emergence of Maheesh Theekshana.

"And this Rajasthan Royals team--with Yashasvi Jaiswal getting runs--is starting to look good. They've got a very interesting bowling combination as well. In Archer, one of the best new-ball bowlers; in Sandeep Sharma, one of the best death-over specialists; and players like Maheesh Theekshana in the middle overs are beginning to shine," he added.

Michael Clarke also praised the Rajasthan Royals for their strong batting performance, reaching a commendable 200 runs. He highlighted Jofra Archer's impactful first ball and Shreyas Iyer's initial impressive strokeplay before succumbing to a quick bounce. He also attributed the team's strong start with the ball, the absence of dew and the favorable conditions.

"I thought Rajasthan Royals did well to reach 200 runs--that was a really good total. The Punjab Kings were probably disappointed they allowed that many. But that first ball from Jofra Archer really set the tone for the Rajasthan Royals. It was an absolute beauty. Then Shreyas followed it up with two unbelievable cover drives--up and over cover. But then, that fast bounce... it may have put him on the back foot. The next ball, he steps away--not the best-looking shot--and gets his stumps ripped out. Three wickets in the power play always make things difficult. Rajasthan Royals started really well with the ball. They batted well too, given the surface. There wasn't any dew--some wind earlier in the day likely kept it away. So even though Shreyas won the toss and chose to chase expecting dew, it didn't arrive." JioStar expert Michael Clarke said.

A hard-hitting half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and top bowling spells from Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana helped the Rajasthan Royals (RR) secure a 50-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Mullanpur on Saturday.