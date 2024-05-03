Kolkata Knight Riders' power hitter Andre Russell on 3 may had to return to the pavilion after a brilliant run out by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 17th over, when Venkatesh Iyer tried to reverse-sweep the last delivery of Hardik Pandya. With Russell not looking at it and running, it was a mix-up. Iyer who was looking at ball, suddenly Russell near and sends him back, but it was too late.

MI's N Tushara threw the ball the Hardik and then turn around to break the stumps. Hence, Russell had to depart for the pavilion after scoring 7 runs in 2 deliveries.

The Kolkata Knight Riders were all out at 169 in 19.5 overs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Following the mix up and Russell was run out, netizens took to X and expressed their feelings:

A netizens wrote, “Mishap between Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya grabs the Opportunity."

Another lauded Pandya and wrote, “2 important wickets of Narine and Pandey, ran out Andre Russell. Keep the boos coming, Hardik keeps silencing you with his performances." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A social media user accused Iyer for being selfish, “The game situation demanded Venkatesh Iyer to sacrifice his wicket. And let Andre Russell add at least 25 more runs than where Iyer could take his side to. My runs vs the need of my team."

Similar emotions were expressed by another social media user: “Brother Venkatesh..thank you for thinking that, at 57(41) and Bumrah's 12 balls left, you're the more important on the crease over Andre Russell. You just can't take the aggregator mentality out of a South Asian batter."

Another netizen commented, "The difference between 165 and 190 for KKR was that Andre Russell run out. Mumbai's game to lose now." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"That was selfish by venkatesh Iyer, must sacrifice his wicket for death specialist batsman Andre Russell," said a user.

KKR vs MI IPL 2024: The Kolkata Knight Riders were all out at 169 in 19.5 overs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!