With Siraj picking 6 wickets, Hardik Pandya 3 and Jasprit Bumrah 1, India decimated the Sri Lankan innings in just 15.2 overs and the team is all-out for a total of 50 runs.
It is the 8th Asia Cup title for India, and what an incredible match it has been, all thanks to the incredible bowling by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. The pacer also claimed four wickets in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final on Sunday at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
Not only the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, Siraj also got praised from World Cup winning Indian pacer Irfan Pathan. The latter took to X and wrote "Alexa, what’s the weather like today? ☀️"
“Alexa: Sorry, the forecast is Siraj’s spell - unpredictable! 🌧️🏏"
Also, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag became a fan of Siraj. He took to X and wrote, “Too good. 21 overs in the match and done and dusted. Mohammad Siraj was simply outstanding and we have peaked at the right time before the World Cup. Congratulations Team on winning the Asia Cup. #BHAvsSL"
For his brilliant performance of 6/21, Siraj won Player of the match award and won $5,000, which he donated to ground staff who did exemplary work in the rain-spoiled tournament.
With his amazing spin, Kuldeep Yadav bags the player of the tournament award. While, BCCI President Roger Binny awarded winning prize of $1,50,000 to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka collects the runners up prize of $75,000.