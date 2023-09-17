It is the 8th Asia Cup title for India, and what an incredible match it has been, all thanks to the incredible bowling by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. The pacer also claimed four wickets in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final on Sunday at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

With Siraj picking 6 wickets, Hardik Pandya 3, and Jasprit Bumrah 1, India decimated the Sri Lankan innings in just 15.2 overs and the team is all-out for a total of 50 runs.

While chasing the 51 runs, both Ishan Kishan (23) and Shubman Gill (27) remained unbeaten and finished the game in just 6.1 overs.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammad Siraj becomes first Indian bowler to take 4 wickets in one over

Commenting over Siraj's destructive spell in the title clash of the 2023 tournament, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to his official X account, Akhtar wrote, “That's destruction & annihilation."