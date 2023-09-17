It is the 8th Asia Cup title for India, and what an incredible match it has been, all thanks to the incredible bowling by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. The pacer also claimed four wickets in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final on Sunday at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Siraj picking 6 wickets, Hardik Pandya 3, and Jasprit Bumrah 1, India decimated the Sri Lankan innings in just 15.2 overs and the team is all-out for a total of 50 runs.

While chasing the 51 runs, both Ishan Kishan (23) and Shubman Gill (27) remained unbeaten and finished the game in just 6.1 overs.

Commenting over Siraj's destructive spell in the title clash of the 2023 tournament, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to his official X account, Akhtar wrote, “That's destruction & annihilation."

Not only the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, Siraj also got praised from World Cup winning Indian pacer Irfan Pathan. The latter took to X and wrote "Alexa, what's the weather like today? ☀️"

“Alexa: Sorry, the forecast is Siraj’s spell - unpredictable! 🌧️🏏"

Also, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag became a fan of Siraj. He took to X and wrote, “Too good. 21 overs in the match and done and dusted. Mohammad Siraj was simply outstanding and we have peaked at the right time before the World Cup. Congratulations Team on winning the Asia Cup. #BHAvsSL"

For his brilliant performance of 6/21, Siraj won Player of the match award and won $5,000, which he donated to ground staff who did exemplary work in the rain-spoiled tournament.