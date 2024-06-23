‘That’s what I love about Rohit Sharma’: Aaron Finch praises captain for changing team’s batting style in T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup 2024: After India secured a 50-run victory against Bnagladesh, Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has now praised India captain Rohit Sharma for changing the team’s batting style in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.