T20 World Cup 2024: After India secured a 50-run victory against Bnagladesh, Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has now praised India captain Rohit Sharma for changing the team's batting style in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

He praised the Indian Captain for his recent remarks, where he had highlighted that in T20 cricket, scoring fifties and hundreds is not crucial; instead, the key factor is the pressure imposed on the opposition bowlers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking on Star Sports, former Aussie captain said, “I loved what Rohit said it’s about having an impact on the game. It’s not about having 50s or 100s, it’s about changing the game and putting Bangladesh on the backfoot from the second over itself. It’s a change of mindset for youngsters who’re told to get hundreds, get fifties, get two hundreds whereas the modern game and you see the youngsters who’re 18,19 and 20 coming into the game now. They will say, you know what, it’s all about four overs and I can win the game for my team."

He further added, “That’s what I love about Rohit Sharma, we saw in the lead up to the 50-over World Cup and right the way through."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He wasn’t compromising on the way he was going to play and he copped some flak for it because he wasn’t getting big scores. But he said, I don’t care that’s how I want to play personally and that’s how I want the team to play, fearless cricket and he’s leading from the front again," he told Star Sports as reported by India Today.

What was Rohit Sharma's comment on ‘fifties and hundreds’ After the team won yesterday's match against Bangladesh, he said during the post match presentation that, “I have been talking about this for a long time now (playing aggressively). It is about going there and putting that into work. Considering everything, we played really well, adapted to the conditions. There's a little bit of a wind factor here, overall we are very smart, overall we were good with bat and ball. All eight batters need to play their role, whatever it is. We saw one guy get 50 and we got 197, in T20 I do not believe we need to get fifties and hundreds, what matters is the pressure you put on the bowlers. All the batters from the word go played like that and that's how we want to play as well. There is a lot of experience in the squad and we back them."

Meanwhile, after yesterday's match, India is now in the first place in Group 1 of Super Eights with 4 points followed by Australia with 2 points. In the next match, India will lock horns against the Aussies on June 24.

