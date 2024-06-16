Afghanistan have been enjoying domination at the T20 World Cup 2024. They have played 3, won 3 and qualified for Super 8. Currently, they are on toppers of Group C ahead of the West Indies and New Zealand.

First, they defeated Uganda by 125 runs on June 4, then New Zealand by 84 runs on June 8 and next Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets on June 14. They will play the West Indies next on June 18.

The Afghan team’s performance against New Zealand, the finalists of the 2021 T20 World Cup, was particularly impressive. Batting first, Afghanistan put up a total of 159/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 80 off 56 balls. New Zealand were bundled out for 75 in 15.2 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 4/17 in 3.2 overs in the cricket match, Rashid Khan had 4/17 in 4 overs and Mohammad Nadi took 2 wickets for 16 in 4 overs to crash the Kiwi batting line-up.

Afghanistan batting in T20 World Cup 2024

Gurbaz, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL), is the highest scorer at the T20 World Cup 2024 as of now. Gurbaz, who scored 39 off 32 in the IPL final, is ahead of seasoned players like Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and Travis Head. In 3 matches, the Afghan opener has scored 167 runs.

Among highest individual scores, Gurbaz occupies the 2nd the the 3rd spot while Aaron Jones tops the list. The US batter’s unbeaten 94 off 40 balls against Canada is yet to be surpassed. Gurbaz’s 80 against the Kiwis is at number 2 and his 76 off 45 balls against Uganda is at number 3.

Gurbaz has scored two 50s in 3 matches while the other two sharing the same number of half-centuries, Stoinis and South Africa’s Brandon McMullen, did it in 4 matches. He is in the second spot in the maximum number (10) of 6s along with Stoinis. Aaron Jones claims the top spot.

Afghanistan bowling in T20 World Cup 2024

Fazalhaq has been the top bowler for Afghanistan. He, with 12 wickets in 3 matches, is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Australia’s Adam Zampa and South Africa’s Anrich Nortje are at number 2 and 3, respectively. Fazalhaq took a fifer as well. The only other bowler to do so is West Indies’ Akeal Hosein.

Fazalhaq’s 5/9 against Uganda remains the best bowling figure in the tournament. His bowling average (3.50 after 12 overs) is the best among all. His teammate Naveen-ul-Haq’s 4.50 after 4 overs is the second-best in the tournament. Naveen has the best economy rate in the tournament as well, 2.29. His teammate Azmatullah Omarzai is the second on the list with 3.00.

