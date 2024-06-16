The Afghanistan supremacy in T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi dominate the charts
Afghanistan have been enjoying domination at the T20 World Cup 2024. Rahmanullah Gurbaz among batters and Fazalhaq Farooqi among bowlers dominate the charts while others are not far behind.
Afghanistan have been enjoying domination at the T20 World Cup 2024. They have played 3, won 3 and qualified for Super 8. Currently, they are on toppers of Group C ahead of the West Indies and New Zealand.