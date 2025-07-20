'The best team that Ive played for...': Anderson speaks on Englands 2011 Ashes series winning unit

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): Former England pacer James Anderson described the unit which won the 2011 Ashes series in Australia as the "best team he had played in" for Three Lions, saying that several members of the group were at "peak of their powers".

Anderson was speaking on Sky Sports about the landmark series win. In 2010-11 season, England crushed Australia by 3-1 in their own territory, their first win in Australia since 1986-87. It was their second-successive Ashes series win on the trot, with left-handed batter Andrew Strauss at the helm of a powerful England side.

Experienced star Anderson along with Stuart Broad, Chris Tremlett, Steven Finn Tim Bresnan formed a great pace unit. Graeme Swann was the spin powerhouse of the side. As far as batting was concerned, skipper Strauss, Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott formed a formidable group.

Speaking on Sky Sports about the side, Anderson said, "I think that was probably the best team that I have played in for for England. We had a group of players that were all reaching the the peak of their powers. We'd all played sort of 60 tests or more. So we had experience as well. And yeah, it was 24 years since we won in Australia and to win there and also for me personally to contribute especially, I had a bit of a sort of rough time leading up to that where I had not performed well away from England. So to do it in Australia and yeah to have a contribution towards a winning series was was great."

Anderson pointed out that all of their three wins were by an innings margin.

"We scored loads of runs. Alastair Cook was was amazing on that tour. I think he got 700 runs. So yeah, we we did it in a a great way," he added.

The 42-year-old also recalled flying back home to welcome his second daughter during a "greuelling" three month tour.

"So, like I I think I slept for like 2 weeks after when I got home. It was just an amazing amazing experience and it is hard to sort of describe when as I said we we have not won there for such a long time. We have not won there since. So, it is obviously a special thing to achieve," he added.

Cook (766 runs in five Tests at an average of 127.66, with three centuries and two fifties) and Anderson (24 wickets in five Tests averaging 26.04 with three four-fers) topped the batting and bowling charts.