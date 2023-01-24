The daunting math of women’s IPL7 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:15 PM IST
The five franchises will be decided from a list of 10 cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Indore, and Lucknow—and the gap between the demand and the supply may result in some irrationally exuberant and financially unviable bids, feel some owners and experts
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), one of the world’s richest sports governing bodies, will auction the five franchises for the inaugural Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) on Wednesday, 15 years after the launch of the men’s version, which now counts among the most popular sports leagues in the world and has transformed how cricket is played across all its formats.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×