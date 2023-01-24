The daunting math of women’s IPL

“There is the player fee, branding and marketing cost, and the management cost. All put together, it will be in the range of ₹25-35 crore for someone who already has a franchise and can leverage the synergies," said one of them, requesting anonymity. “If I go by current estimates, we can make ₹10-12 crore per year if there is no franchise fee, but for a newcomer, it will be losses from the beginning. Now comes the question of the franchise fee. Can I get a franchise for ₹100-150 crore ( ₹10-15 crore per year)? Then I will not just break even but might book some profit in the first five years, but if it is more than ₹150 crore, it won’t be profitable."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}