‘The game-changing batter was…’: Ashwin says Shreyas Iyer's 87 vs MI overshadowed two match-winning players

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has said that while Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer played some great shots during the Qualifier 2 match against the Mumbai Indians, the real ‘game-changing’ batting came from Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera. Ashwin stated that Inglis managed to take 20 runs from Bumrah over while not conceding any wickets which set up the momentum nicely for PBKS.
Speaking on his YouTube show, Ash ki baat, Ashwin said, “I definitely appreciate Shreyas for a couple of shots - that six over extra cover against Ashwini Kumar off a free hit. Whenever they needed a boundary, he got it. But the game-changing batter was Josh Inglis, along with Nehal Wadhera. Iyer is popular, so the credit that needs to go to Inglis and Wadhera might not end up going. But he played a 20-run over against Bumrah in the powerplay. They got Bumrah to stop the run-scoring and get a wicket. But not only did he not get a wicket, he was also hit for 20 runs. How did he do it? Inglis scored a six against the slower ball on the leg side, then waited to hit one over third man. The moment that the slower one went for a six, Bumrah did not have any option. He had to go hard length into the pitch. That one particular over changed the tide of the game,”
Meanwhile, the former India cricketer was also high praises for PBKS opening batter Priyansh Arya, who he stated one might hear a lot about in Indian cricket.
"There is also a runaway superstar in the Punjab team, and we might see a lot of him in Indian cricket—Priyansh Arya. If you noticed today, he got out in the powerplay, but scored 20 off 10 balls. MI got two wickets in the powerplay, but his knock gave Punjab the momentum and gave Iyer the luxury to stay on course with Wadhera." Ashwin added.