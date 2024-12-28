The incredible story of Afghanistan's exiled women’s cricket team

The women’s team have not played together since they fled from their homes, though several keep their hands in by playing for local clubs. Yet they have a plan. They are urging the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport’s governing body, to recognise a refugee team. Under the ICC's own rules, full members like Afghanistan must have a proper women’s cricket programme and allocate a portion of their funds to it. The Afghanistan Cricket Board, which depends on the ICC for most of its budget, allocates none of that money to women’s cricket. So the women argue that a portion of the ICC funds earmarked for Afghanistan should instead fund a team of female exiles.