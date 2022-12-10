Ishan Kishan, on Saturday, did what only a few Indian players are capable of doing in the Indian cricket team. The young Indian batsman became the fourth Indian player in the history of the Indian team to score a double century in a One Day International (ODI) match. Before Kishan, legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma have the achievement tick marked.
The first two ODIs against Bangladesh didn't go well for the Indian team and fans were particularly disappointed with the absence of zeal in the Indian cricket team. But Ishan's impressive innings of 210 on just 131 balls couldn't have come at a better movement.
Combined with this, a century by Virat Kohli came as an absolute delight for Indian cricket fans. Kohli played an innings of 113 runs in 91 balls and completed his 72nd century in ODI which came after three years.
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reacted to the performance of Ishan Kishan and appreciated his innings. Tendulkar also congratulated Virat Kohli, who seems completely back from his struggling days.
“A fabulous knock! A fabulous knock! The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51! Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations!," Tendulkar tweeted.
In February 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian player to score a double century, the one he made against South Africa. After that Virender Sehwag also scored one double century and Rohit Sharma is the only player with three double centuries in ODI cricket. Sharma also has a record for the highest run scorer in ODI which is 264 in 173 balls which he made against Sri Lanka in 2014.
As Rohit Sharma was injured, Ishan Kishan opened with Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday. Dhawan was dismissed on just three runs, but after that Kishan and Kohli gave a really tough time to Bangladesh bowlers as the partnership added 290 runs to the scoreboard.
