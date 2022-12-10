In February 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian player to score a double century, the one he made against South Africa. After that Virender Sehwag also scored one double century and Rohit Sharma is the only player with three double centuries in ODI cricket. Sharma also has a record for the highest run scorer in ODI which is 264 in 173 balls which he made against Sri Lanka in 2014.

