Gautam Gambhir predicts Babar Azam will score 3 or 4 centuries for Pakistan in the World Cup, and expects Rohit Sharma to perform well for India.

Former India batsman and a member of the team that won the World Cup in 2011 has given a big prediction for Pakistan's prolific batsman Babar Azam.

Gautam Gambhir while speaking to Star Sports channel said,". "The kind of technique Babar Azam has, I think he will score three or four centuries for Pakistan in this World Cup," Gambhir added. Also Gautam Gambhir observed that Babar has the ability to set the World Cup on fire with his batting performances in India.

Also Read: LIVE England vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match Score Updates On Team India's chances, Gautam Gambhir said,"Averaging 58.42, India's all-format captain has amassed 4,148 runs in 80 One Day Internationals (ODIs) at home. "The kind of ability he has. India are playing the World Cup at home. We all know about Rohit Sharma's record at home. He has three or four double hundreds. So I'm sure he will be really looking forward to and he will be eager to turn it around for India," former India opener Gambhir said.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir said, "I think Babar can set this World Cup on fire. He has got all sorts of qualities to do so. I have never seen a player who has so much time in his hands while batting. Yes, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Kane Williamson and Joe Root are really great, but Babar is on another level of quality."

In 16 ODIs this year, Babar scored 745 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of over 85. He scored two centuries and six fifties in 15 innings, with the best score of 151. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall in 108 ODIs, he has scored 5,409 runs at an average of 58.16 and a strike rate of above 89. He has 19 centuries and 28 fifties in 105 innings, with the best score of 158. He is currently number-one ranked ODI batter.

The batter made his World Cup debut in 2019, scoring 474 runs in eight matches at an average of 67.71. He scored a century and three half-centuries in that tournament with the best score of 101*, ending as his team's top-scorer. He also was the eighth-highest run-scorer in the tournament but failed to help Pakistan reach the semis.

