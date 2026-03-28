'The less they think, the better they perform': Shashank on fearlessness of PBKS youngsters

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh spoke on the fearless nature of his team players, saying that "the less they think, the better they perform" and the young batters do not dwell when they get beaten.

PBKS will start their campaign against the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans, on March 31 at New Chandigarh. The Punjab Kings line-up features several young batters, including the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, who had a breakout season last year, Harnoor Singh, Suryansh Shedge and two exciting Australian talents, Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen.

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Speaking on the 'JioStar Press Room', Shashank, who has been doing exceptionally well for PBKS for the past two seasons as a finisher, said that the youngsters within the team are completely fearless and confident. Instead of dwelling over being beaten or a few dot balls, they try to go for the next ball. He also said that players like Priyansh and Suryansh have "different level of talent", but they still need a "bit of maturity".

"The best thing about the youngsters is that they are completely fearless. Players from Punjab, like Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, and Harnoor Singh, all of them do not think too much. I have realised that we tend to overthink at times, even I do, but these guys do not. The less they think, the better they perform. When they are batting, even if they play four dots or get beaten, they don't dwell on it. They just focus on the next ball. In the IPL, it is more about confidence, and that is their biggest strength. Guys like Priyansh or Suryansh have a different level of talent, I watch them bat every day. The only thing they need is a bit of maturity. I consider myself a mature cricketer now, and with them, I feel the sooner they learn to adapt quickly to situations, the better it will be for them," he added.

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Shashank, who made 350 runs last season, averaging 50.00 and striking at above 153, said that the team is even more motivated to do better from last year's runners-up finish and has learnt its lessons, worked on the mistakes made.

"Everyone is very motivated and pumped up. Obviously, teams must have planned for us because reaching the final in a tournament like the IPL is a big thing. You have 10 champion teams, but still, I feel we have an edge because everyone is preparing well and is highly motivated. The atmosphere is amazing, so hopefully, we will have an even better year," he added.

Speaking on players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya having the spotlight on them after a breakout 2025 season, Shashank acknowledged that expectations would be high as usual in India, and teams would be prepared for these two batters.

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"Suryavanshi is a star in the making, but there are certain technical areas we will try to exploit to get him out. The same goes for Priyansh and for other teams. Hence, the second season is even more important. The mental side is about handling expectations as expectations will be more from them now. We have seen it many times: someone has a great season, and then the next year, they do not get the same opportunities. I cannot say much about Suryavanshi because I don't know him personally very well, but from what I have seen, he is very calm. With Priyansh, he knows exactly what he wants from his cricketing life. I think he will do really well this year as well," he signed off.

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