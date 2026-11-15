The making of India U19 hero Aaryavir Sehwag: No VIP treatment, coach’s strictness & following Rishabh Pant closely

Aaryavir Sehwag reminded his illustrious father Virender's big game temperament with a crucial half-century in the 2026 U-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan Al Amerat, Oman. Having been dismissed cheaply during the group stages, the Indian opener made sure he perform in the final.

Chasing a mammoth 338 runs for a win, Aaryavir gave the Boys in Blue a platform with a 61-ball 58, and forged a solid 95-run opening wicket stand in 17.4 overs alongside skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80). The solid start went a long way in boosting India's successful chase of a massive 338.

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India elbowed out Pakistan by one-wicket in a thrilling last-ball finish to win a record-extending ninth junior Asia Cup title. The right-hander amassed 361 runs across five innings at an average of 90.25 with a hundred and three fifties, earning him the player of the series award.

No VIP treatment for Aaryavir Sehwag Being a son of a former cricketer, Aaryavir could have had everything at his disposal easily, something that a normal kid doesn't get unless he or she is a son or daughter of any influential parent. But Sehwag senior ensured his son gets the same treatment that a normal kid would get. According to a report in TOI, Sehwag senior's clear instruction to his then coaches Tarak Sinha and Devender Sharma, to treat Aaryavir just like a normal kid.

"Don’t hesitate to be strict with him. He is just another kid learning cricket here. That's all he told us,” Devender was quoted as saying to the newspaper, when an 11-year-old son Aaryavir came to the Sonnet Cricket Club in 2018. Although a car with a chauffer was given to Aaryavir, but he had to carry his kit bag on his own.

In fact there was nothing special for Aaryavir as he would eat the same food just like his peers. Aaryavir was never made to feel that he is a son of a successful Indian cricketer. According to Devender, Sehwag senior never enquired about how his son was playing. Sehwag senior's only call to his son's coaches was during COVID lockdown when he had sent a video of his batting drills and wanted them to check.

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Aaryavir Sehwag would obsevre Rishabh Pant Aaryavir’s innings against Pakistan in the final reminded everyone of what his father did 24 years ago at Lord's in the Natwest Trophy final against England. Devender revealed Aaryavir didn't go copying his father. Instead, he carved his own style, of taking time initially before going after the opposition. During his training, Aaryavir used to follow Rishabh Pant, who was also mentored by Devender and Sinha.

As Rishabh would bat at the nets, Aaryavir would intently observe him. Devender called Aaryavir a more of a cricketer who would try to understand how can he be a better version of himself each passing day. “He realised the importance of being a good off the back foot and playing square of the wicket just like his father did,” Devender further added.

Playing through pain The promising batter had made a 160 against the UAE in the league match, followed by a 51 against Afghanistan in the semifinals, and both were must-win matches for India. It just underlined the mettle inside his tender physique. The young batter also copped a painful blow early on in his innings, but played through the pain barrier to score a fine fifty for himself.