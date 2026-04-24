'The man who became cricket': Aussie greats Hayden, Lee wish 'god' Sachin Tendulkar on 53rd birthday

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Australian cricketing icons Matthew Hayden and Brett Lee extended birthday wishes to Indian master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

Sachin, perhaps the most technically flawless batter to live, with nearly every cricket record to his name, most notably the highest international cricket and centuries of centuries in international cricket, turned 53 on Friday.

Hayden, now the batting coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a video on his Instagram, acknowledging Sachin as a "god who played at number four for India", referring to an iconic saying of his on the Indian icon years back.

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"I have seen God. He used to bat at number four for India. Happy birthday, Sachin, have a great day" Hayden said.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee also wished Sachin in a wholesome manner, posting a video of one of their many iconic battles on the pitch from the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series, which India won. The video showed Sachin effortlessly 'standing and delivering' against a 152 clicks scorcher from Lee.

Lee called Sachin's batting "pure art" and referred to him as a player who did not just play cricket, but "he became it".

"There are cricketers, there are greats... and then there's @sachintendulkar. Happy Birthday to a man who didn't just play cricket, he became it. Watching him was pure art. A legend, a gentleman, and a true friend.

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"And because it's your birthday and I'm feeling generous... here's a gift - a half volley, straight & right in the slot. Go on, Sachin. You know what to do with it. You always did. Happy Birthday, Little Master," added Lee, while referring to the delivery bowled in the video.

On a concluding note, he said, "P.S. about that Beamer ... sorry about that mate... let's just say we'll take that one to the grave."

The 'Master Blaster' saved some of his best cricket for Australia, scoring 6,707 runs in 110 matches and 144 innings against them at an average of 49.68, with 20 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 241*.

In the Aussie land from 1991-2012, he collected 3,300 runs in 67 matches and 84 innings at an average of 42.85, with seven centuries and 17 fifties and a best score of 241*.

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With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

With his unwavering patience and resilience, the 'Master Blaster' has 200 Test appearances to his name, the most by any player in the format.

Tendulkar, who turned 53 years old on Friday, amassed 15,921 runs, 51 centuries, and 2,058 fours -- the most by any player in red-ball cricket. Revered as India's "God of Cricket," he also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings, a distinction he holds exclusively.

With a career that spanned over 22 years and 91 days, the 53-year-old has the longest career in ODIs. With a staggering 1,894 runs and nine centuries in 1998, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs and centuries scored in a single calendar year in the format, a feat that still stands unrivalled.

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