The mic was on: Ramiz Raja’s on-air comment about Babar Azam goes viral | Pakistan vs South Africa Test match

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja sparked controversy during Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa. The Pakistan captain’s off-mic comment about Babar Azam has gone viral on social media.

The remark, unintentionally picked up by the broadcast audio, quickly spread across various social media channels. On Twitter (now X), a user shared a clip of the moment. So far, the post has been viewed by more than 6 lakh users.

In the 49th over at Gaddafi Stadium, Babar was batting on 1. He was given out caught behind off Senuran Muthusamy.

Ramiz Raja, a part of the commentary panel, was heard saying, “Yeh out hoga, drama karega” (He will be out. He’ll create drama).

Babar Azam instantly called for a DRS review, and replays showed no edge. The former Pakistan skipper survived to make 23 off 48 balls. However, Raja’s comment stayed back in the crease.

One social media user commented, “Shameful, Ramiz Raja. Presence of mind and control of emotions is needed.”

Pakistan, led by captain Shan Masood, started their two-Test series against South Africa on October 12 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The second match scheduled in Rawalpindi from October 20–24. The series marks the start of Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship (2025–27).

The Test series marks Babar Azam's return to international cricket for Pakistan. He was not a part of the Asia Cup 2025. After scoring 23 runs, Babar Azam achieved a major milestone. He became the first Asian batter to score 3,000 runs in the WTC.

This is the first time Pakistan are opening a WTC cycle at home since the championship began in 2019. Historically, Pakistan have won 6 of 30 Tests against South Africa, losing 17. In WTC matches, both sides have two wins each while the Proteas are the defending world champions.

Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Opener Imam-ul-Haq missed his 4th century in Test cricket as he got out for 93. Captain Shan Masood also made an impressive 76.