Subscribe

The mic was on: Ramiz Raja’s on-air comment about Babar Azam goes viral | Pakistan vs South Africa Test match

Ramiz Raja's off-mic comment about Babar Azam during the first Test against South Africa went viral, sparking criticism on social media. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated13 Oct 2025, 07:56 AM IST
Advertisement
The mic was on: Ramiz Raja’s on-air comment about Babar Azam goes viral | Pakistan vs South Africa Test match (Photo by Aamir QURESHI/AFP)
The mic was on: Ramiz Raja’s on-air comment about Babar Azam goes viral | Pakistan vs South Africa Test match (Photo by Aamir QURESHI/AFP)(Aamir QURESHI/AFP)

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja sparked controversy during Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa. The Pakistan captain’s off-mic comment about Babar Azam has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

The remark, unintentionally picked up by the broadcast audio, quickly spread across various social media channels. On Twitter (now X), a user shared a clip of the moment. So far, the post has been viewed by more than 6 lakh users.

Also Read | No Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad

In the 49th over at Gaddafi Stadium, Babar was batting on 1. He was given out caught behind off Senuran Muthusamy.

Ramiz Raja, a part of the commentary panel, was heard saying, “Yeh out hoga, drama karega” (He will be out. He’ll create drama).

Advertisement

Babar Azam instantly called for a DRS review, and replays showed no edge. The former Pakistan skipper survived to make 23 off 48 balls. However, Raja’s comment stayed back in the crease.

One social media user commented, “Shameful, Ramiz Raja. Presence of mind and control of emotions is needed.”

Also Read | 'It’s unfair and adds extra pressure': Kohli dragged for Babar's downfall

Pakistan, led by captain Shan Masood, started their two-Test series against South Africa on October 12 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The second match scheduled in Rawalpindi from October 20–24. The series marks the start of Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship (2025–27).

The Test series marks Babar Azam's return to international cricket for Pakistan. He was not a part of the Asia Cup 2025. After scoring 23 runs, Babar Azam achieved a major milestone. He became the first Asian batter to score 3,000 runs in the WTC.

Advertisement
Also Read | Babar Azam faces social media scrutiny after hundred-less 70-plus games

This is the first time Pakistan are opening a WTC cycle at home since the championship began in 2019. Historically, Pakistan have won 6 of 30 Tests against South Africa, losing 17. In WTC matches, both sides have two wins each while the Proteas are the defending world champions.

Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Opener Imam-ul-Haq missed his 4th century in Test cricket as he got out for 93. Captain Shan Masood also made an impressive 76.

At the end of Day 1, Pakistan were 313/5, with Mohammad Rizwan (62*) and Salman Agha (52) at the crease.

 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsThe mic was on: Ramiz Raja’s on-air comment about Babar Azam goes viral | Pakistan vs South Africa Test match
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts