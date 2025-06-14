'The sun is on us': SA skipper Bavuma ecstastic following WTC win; hails Markram, Rabada for showing immense character

London [UK], June 14 (ANI): After his side clinched their maiden ICC World Test Championship title, South African skipper Temba Bavuma hailed two of the biggest architects of their win, pacer Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram for showing immense character, even remarking that Rabada would be in the ICC Hall of Fame in a few years.

Advertisement

Rabada and Markram, two teammates from the 'Class of 2014' which won the U19 World Cup for South Africa, stood out as the main heroes for their sides as a nine-wicket haul from Rabada and a Lord's century from Markram helped Proteas to their first-ever world title, beating Australia by five wickets.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Bavuma was appreciative of Rabada, who came into the match after serving a one-month ban for recreational drug use, but yet showed immense character with a brilliant first innings five-wicket haul, eventually overtaking Allan Donald to become the fourth-highest Test wicket-taker for his nation.

He also lauded Markram, a prodigious talent hailed for his strokeplay and class, but often slammed for his inconsistency.

Advertisement

"KG (Rabada) is a massive player. A couple of days ago, I went to the Hall of Fame inductees. I think he will be on there in a few years. Came into the game under controversy and did what he did. Aiden is unbelievable. People have questioned his place, but he has character. He played in true Aiden fashion; he and Rabada have carried the character. We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters on the route we took, and this win squashes that. Here is an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite. You can be rest assured we will celebrate as one," he said.

Rabada said that it has been a "special couple of days" for the team and felt at home in the UK with the crowd support they had.

Advertisement

"Special moment for us as a team, special moment back home, will take a couple of days to sink in. The energy was there, we have been wanting this as a team, we have been knocking on the door, we have gone through the heartache, the disappointments, seen it with the past players, and the sun is on us. Hopefully, this is one of many," he concluded.

Coming to the match, On Day 1, Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl first. They dominated the first session with the ball, as fiery spells from Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) reduced Australia to 67/4. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and a 46-run stand between Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster took Australia to 212 all out.

Advertisement

With the help of early two wickets from Starc and contributions from Cummins and Hazlewood helped Australia reduced South Africa to 43/4 at day one end, with Bavuma (3*) and Bedingham (0*) unbeaten. A six-fer from skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) helped Australia bundle out Proteas for 138 runs and secure a 74-run lead, despite a half-century run-stand between skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours).

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 73/7, but a 61-run stand between Alex Carey (46 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Mitchell Starc (58* in 136 balls, with five fours), who also put a last wicket stand of 59 runs with Josh Hazlewood. Australia was bundled out for 207 runs, leading by 281 runs.

Advertisement

Rabada (4/59) and Ngidi (3/38) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

In the run-chase, Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton early, but a 61-run stand between Wiaan Mulder (27 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Markram put Proteas on track. An even gigantic, frustrating 147 run stand between Markram (136 in 207 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Bavuma (66 in 134 balls, with five fours) followed, rattling Australia. Despite Starc (3/63) attempting to keep Aussies alive, Kyle Verreyne hit the winning runs for South Africa to take them to their first ICC title since the ICC Knockout 1998.