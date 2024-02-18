'The way Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja played..’: Yashasvi Jaiswal on what motivated him to score double century
Yashavi Jaiswal in a post-match conversation with the official broadcasters said ,'The way Rohit Sharma bhai and Ravindra Jadeja bhai played in first innings, it’s motivates me..'
Team India's latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed the reason for his brilliant second double century in the ongoing India vs England test match series. After India defeated England by 434 runs, Yashavi Jaiswal in a post-match conversation with the official broadcasters said ,"The way Rohit Sharma bhai and Ravindra Jadeja bhai played in first innings, it’s motivates me to do well. The way they played and scored runs in difficult situations is incredible to see".