'The way we bowled in powerplay...': GT skipper Gill after win over LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Following his side's win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill hailed his bowling attack for their superb show in the match.

A four-wicket haul from Krishna, a fifty each from skipper Gill and Jos Buttler helped GT to their second win of the season in the away game against LSG at Lucknow. Sensational four-over spells from Krishna (4/28), Ashok Sharma (2/32), Rashid Khan (0/25) and Mohamed Siraj (0/19) kept LSG restricted to 164/8, which GT chased down with ease.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, he said, "The way we bowled in the powerplay was vey impressive and how we kept up the pressure in the middle overs was tremendous. [On Rashid Khan] Makes my life very easy, the way Rashid is bowling at the moment. Getting us back in the game every time another bowler is under pressure."

Further adding on Siraj, he said that it is difficult to do simple things during power play, and Siraj managed to do that well.

"That got us back in the game, the way Siraj bowled. And even KG (Kagiso Rabada), he went for runs but he was spot on with the lengths," he added.

On the batting surface, Gill admitted it was not easy to bat on and, while concluding, expressed satisfaction with his and Buttler's form.

"Back-to-back fifties for me and Jos, so very happy to be in form," he signed off.