Theatric Lord's! Akash Deep does a Zak Crawley on Day 4; Ben Stokes comes across to KL Rahul & claps sarcastically

Things got heated up for the second day in a row as the third Test between India and England is very alive after fourth day's play at the Lord's on Sunday. After the Shubman Gill-Zak Crawley last-over time-wasting drama on third day, it was Akash Deep's turn on Day 4 with a attempt to not play an extra over.

It all started in the 17th over of the Indian second innings. After England's unsuccessful LBW appeal, Akash Deep called the Team India physio to get some strapping on his right leg, in an attempt to eat up time - similar to that of Crawley on the previous day.

While the camera panned to KL Rahul's animated chatter with Crawley, Ben Duckett, standing at point, started clapping sarcastically towards Akash Deep. Things got spicy two balls later when Akash Deep blocked a Brydon Carse delivery as the England pacer had an animated chat with the batter. The Indian tells Carse to get on with it.

It was in that moment when Stokes came across Rahul, clapping sarcastically, just like what Shubman Gill did to England openers on the third day much to the cheers from the Lord's crowd. Rahul handled the situation with a smile.

India still need 135 runs to win Lord's Test However, Stokes had the last laugh as the England captain cleaned up nightwatchman Akash Deep to reduce India at 58/4 at stumps on the fourth day. After both teams scored 387 in their respective first innings, England were bundled out for 192 runs in their second essay, thanks to Washington Sundar's 4/22.

With 193 runs to win, India had the disastrous start with Yashasvi Jaiswal departing for nought. Karun Nair and captain Shubman Gill too perished cheaply, putting India in a tricky situation. With six wickets in hand, India need 135 runs more on the final day to take a a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

