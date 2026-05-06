'Their top orders are in good form' Sanjay Bangar shares insights ahead of SRH vs PBKS clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar shared his thoughts on the much-anticipated IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), calling it a crucial fixture during the ongoing 'Revenge Week'.

PBKS are currently at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points from nine matches, having won six of their games. Meanwhile, SRH are in third place with 12 points from 10 matches, securing six wins and four losses.

Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar emphasised the similarities between the two teams, highlighting their potential to post high scores.

"Both teams are capable of posting scores around 225 and have very similar combinations. Their top orders are in good form, supported by high-quality pace attacks, though both have shown some vulnerability in the middle overs," JioStar expert Bangar noted.

Key players like Heinrich Klaasen for SRH and Shreyas Iyer for PBKS were identified by Bangar as players to watch in the fixture. He believes their performances will be crucial to the outcome of the game.

"With both teams looking to bounce back after recent losses, it promises to be an exciting contest. Personally, I'm backing my former team, Punjab Kings," Bangar added.

Meanwhile, speaking during the pre-match press conference, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori reflected on PBKS' recent losses and the key role their opening pair plays in shaping their performance.

Vettori highlighted that both teams share similarities in their aggressive batting approach, which sets the tone for their respective innings."In both of PBKS' losses, their opening pair obviously hasn't got a score, so that puts a different perspective on how you go about the game," Vettori noted.