Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'There is only one MS Dhoni but…’: Sunil Gavaskar praises Dhruv Jurel again

'There is only one MS Dhoni but…’: Sunil Gavaskar praises Dhruv Jurel again

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

'Obviously, it's a good feeling to hear a legend like Sunil Gavaskar talk about me,' Dhruv Jurel earlier said.

India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Sunil Gavaskar recently talked about Dhruv Jurel, an emerging talent in Indian cricket. He compared Jurel to MS Dhoni, which caught everyone's attention.

This happened when Jurel played really well in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, Dhoni’s home ground. It was just his second big match, and he scored an impressive 90 runs, the highest among India batters. His mix of careful and bold play stood out.

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma choose Dhruv Jurel after Rishabh Pant comes back?

Jurel was humbled to hear how Gavaskar praised him. “Obviously, it's a good feeling to hear a legend like Sunil Gavaskar talk about me," he said.

Now that India are getting ready for the fifth and final Test match of the series in Dharamsala, Sunny Gavaskar was asked to elaborate on his earlier comparison.

Also Read: Another dig at Ishan Kishan’s focus on IPL? Sunil Gavaskar says this

'The way he thinks about the game, the way he assesses the situation and bats accordingly, gives me the MS Dhoni feels. He would hit a six in between and then look for ones and twos to rotate the strike," Gavaskar said Sports Tak.

“Even in keeping, the way he gathered that wayward throw and ran out Ben Duckett and then took a brilliant catch of Jimmy Anderson who went for the reverse sweep. When MS Dhoni was of his age, he too had the same situation awareness. And that is why I said, Jurel is like MS Dhoni," he added.

Also Read: BCCI plans to increase Test match fees, thanks to Ishan Kishan

However, at the same time, Gavaskar clarified his stance and said what he felt about MSD.

“No one can become MS Dhoni. There is only one MS Dhoni. But, if Jurel can manage to do even some portion of the things Dhoni did then it would be great for Indian cricket," Gavaskar said.

Ganguly on Gavaskar’s comment

Former India skipper Saurav Ganguly early commented on Gavaskar comparing Dhruv Jurel with MS Dhoni.

“MS Dhoni is in a different league. Jurel has talent; there's no doubt about it. But, it took MS Dhoni 20 years to be MS Dhoni..rather 15 years for Dhoni to be Dhoni. So let him [Jurel] play," Ganguly told RevSportz.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
