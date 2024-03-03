'Obviously, it's a good feeling to hear a legend like Sunil Gavaskar talk about me,' Dhruv Jurel earlier said.

Sunil Gavaskar recently talked about Dhruv Jurel, an emerging talent in Indian cricket. He compared Jurel to MS Dhoni, which caught everyone's attention. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This happened when Jurel played really well in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, Dhoni’s home ground. It was just his second big match, and he scored an impressive 90 runs, the highest among India batters. His mix of careful and bold play stood out.

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma choose Dhruv Jurel after Rishabh Pant comes back? Jurel was humbled to hear how Gavaskar praised him. “Obviously, it's a good feeling to hear a legend like Sunil Gavaskar talk about me," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now that India are getting ready for the fifth and final Test match of the series in Dharamsala, Sunny Gavaskar was asked to elaborate on his earlier comparison.

Also Read: Another dig at Ishan Kishan’s focus on IPL? Sunil Gavaskar says this 'The way he thinks about the game, the way he assesses the situation and bats accordingly, gives me the MS Dhoni feels. He would hit a six in between and then look for ones and twos to rotate the strike," Gavaskar said Sports Tak.

“Even in keeping, the way he gathered that wayward throw and ran out Ben Duckett and then took a brilliant catch of Jimmy Anderson who went for the reverse sweep. When MS Dhoni was of his age, he too had the same situation awareness. And that is why I said, Jurel is like MS Dhoni," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: BCCI plans to increase Test match fees, thanks to Ishan Kishan However, at the same time, Gavaskar clarified his stance and said what he felt about MSD.

“No one can become MS Dhoni. There is only one MS Dhoni. But, if Jurel can manage to do even some portion of the things Dhoni did then it would be great for Indian cricket," Gavaskar said.

Ganguly on Gavaskar’s comment Former India skipper Saurav Ganguly early commented on Gavaskar comparing Dhruv Jurel with MS Dhoni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“MS Dhoni is in a different league. Jurel has talent; there's no doubt about it. But, it took MS Dhoni 20 years to be MS Dhoni..rather 15 years for Dhoni to be Dhoni. So let him [Jurel] play," Ganguly told RevSportz.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!