The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team failed to qualify for the Super Eights in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and its head coach, Gary Kirsten, is deeply disappointed and frustrated.

Kristen was appointed head coach of the Pakistan cricket team before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. He says there is 'no unity' within the Pakistan team and has 'never seen such a situation' throughout his extensive coaching career.

According to a report by news agency PTI, which quoted Pakistani media outlets, Kristen didn't mince his words while asserting the team's shortcomings after being disqualified from the T20 World Cup.

His remarks pointed out that the Pakistan cricket team should address the apparent lack of cohesion and unity within their ranks.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," TOI quoted Kirsten as saying as per reports.

The Pakistani head coach even conveyed his dissatisfaction regarding the players' fitness levels, reported Geosuper.tv 4, who added that the team's skill level is significantly lower compared globally.

Kristen attributed the team's defeat to subpar decision-making while playing against India.

"Disappointing loss, that's for sure," TOI quoted reports where Kirsten said.

"Disappointing loss, that's for sure," TOI quoted reports where Kirsten said.

"I knew 120 was not going to be an easy target. If India got only 120, it was always going to be not the easiest. But I think we had the game at 72 for 2 with six or seven overs left. Disappointing not to get across the line from the position we got ourselves into."

In the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan finished third in the group stage, where it lost to the USA and India, but won against Canada and Ireland.

With agency inputs.

