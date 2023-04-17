Former Indian men's cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made billions of fans in his career, but gaining a fan such as batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is not an easy job.

MSD, who completed his 200 Indian Premier League matches as skipper, is going to lead Chennai Super Kings in his 201st match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru from 7:30 pm onwards.

Praising MSD, Gavaskar said in a release from IPL broadcasters, "CSK know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well."

"But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn't been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future," Gavaskar, himself a former India captain, said.

Since the beginning of IPL, MSD has been part of CSK, except 2016-17, as the team was suspended due to the involvement of their officials in illegal activities. During that time, he led the Rising Pune Supergiants, where he captained in 14 matches. So combinedly, his total match as captain comes down to 214.

In his IPL career, Dhoni led CSK win IPL title four times. As CSK skipper, Dhoni led the team win in 120 matches, 79 losses and one no result till the match against RR on April 12.