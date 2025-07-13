'Theres no doubt that she will be in the mix': Amol Muzumdar on Shafali Vermas ODI World Cup contention

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): India Women's head coach Amol Muzumdar reflected on Indian opener Shafali Verma and said she is "without a doubt" in contention for the ODI World Cup at home starting from September 30,

Dropped after India's group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup last year, Shafali was recalled for the T20I series against England, which India won 3-2.

Verma slammed 176 runs at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 158.55, including scores of 20, 3, 47 and 31 and a 41-ball 75.

"I think there's a lot of depth in this Indian line-up, a good headache to have as a coaching staff. And Shafali has been a terrific player. There's no doubt that she will be in the mix. She will be amongst the core group of India. There's no doubt in my mind about it. But at the moment, Pratika has joined the squad probably four or five days prior to the ODI. The depth is stronger, it's getting stronger," Amol Muzumdar said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Shafali is not part of the ODI series that will start in Southampton on Wednesday, against England.

Shafali scored 75 off 41 balls in the fifth T20I to finish the series as the second-highest run-scorer behind Smriti Mandhana.

Muzumdar felt it shows that India has got a lot of depth now in batting and praised Pratika Rawal, who has been opening the innings alongside Mandhana in ODIs.

"It just shows that we've got a lot of depth now in this India squad," Muzumdar said. "Pratika Rawal, she was drafted in the month of December, so it's almost six months, but she has left a mark, a big mark in her initial stage in her international career.