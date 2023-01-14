The Indian Premier League (IPL) for women will feature a bidding war between at least eight of the 10 IPL clubs from the men's league. The franchises and winning cities for the Women's IPL are anticipated to be announced by the BCCI on January 25 when it opens the sealed bids.

The IPL's reigning champion Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and others will all make offers, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The two remaining IPL teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow SuperGiants, have not yet said if they have purchased the tender document or whether they will take part in the bidding for the five-team Women's IPL, which will start in March.

Several organisations other than the IPL clubs have purchased the tender document, which the BCCI made available for purchase beginning on January 3. The BCCI and the Mumbai-based legal firm Argus Partners must receive technical bids by January 23 in order to be considered. The deadline for bidders who were interested in participating in the process to submit their questions was January 13.

One organisation may submit a bid for several cities because the BCCI has identified 10 Indian cities and the venues in the contract. Offers will be accepted for a ten-year (2023-32) period, and there is no fixed base price.

One of the qualifications listed in the tender document, according to the BCCI, is that the bidder's audited net worth must be at least INR 1,000 crore as of March 31, 2022. Companies engaged in joint partnerships or consortiums are not qualified, according to the BCCI.

The BCCI outlined the qualities it desired in a potential winning bidder. Establishing a long-term, stable, financially secure Franchise to compete in the League, ensuring the League's broadest coverage and audience, assisting in the development of women's cricket in India at all levels, maximising and enhancing exposure for each of the League's official sponsors, and increasing and enhancing exposure for women's cricket in India both within India and abroad, were all mentioned in the statement.

(With ANI inputs)