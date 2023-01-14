These IPL biggies will bid for Women's IPL 2023 teams2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Several organisations other than the IPL franchises have purchased the tender document.
Several organisations other than the IPL franchises have purchased the tender document.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) for women will feature a bidding war between at least eight of the 10 IPL clubs from the men's league. The franchises and winning cities for the Women's IPL are anticipated to be announced by the BCCI on January 25 when it opens the sealed bids.