These IPL biggies will bid for Women's IPL 2023 teams

The BCCI outlined the qualities it desired in a potential winning bidder. Establishing a long-term, stable, financially secure Franchise to compete in the League, ensuring the League's broadest coverage and audience, assisting in the development of women's cricket in India at all levels, maximising and enhancing exposure for each of the League's official sponsors, and increasing and enhancing exposure for women's cricket in India both within India and abroad, were all mentioned in the statement.