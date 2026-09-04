‘They also wake up late’ - Ex-India player explains why cricket at Asian Games 2026 will pose a difficult challenge

The facilities for cricket at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya has become a topic of debate off late. With just 15 days to go for the multi-sport event un Japan to kick-off, the immediate concerns surrounding cricket are the travel, accommodation, player facilities and logistics as well.

There is no doubt in the infrastructures for sports in Asian countries like Japan, China (host of 2022 edition) and others. But when it comes to cricket, these countries do lag behind. And why won't they? Cricket is not the main sport in these Asian countries with many don't know what the game is about.

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Notably, this is the fourth time cricket is being played at the Asian Games after featuring previously in 2010, 2014 and 2023. The venue for cricket at the Asian Games 2026 is Korogi Sports Park - a remodelled basketball facility - which was completed late March for the event.

In fact, the ground hosted six T20Is during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in May, which acted as a test ahead of the high profile event. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra stated that the continental showpiece isn't ready to host cricket.

“There is a different uproar going on about the Asian Games," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel. "We saw it last time as well. Whether it’s in China or Japan, these countries have all kinds of top-quality infrastructure, but not for cricket. They also wake up late for cricket. By the time they wake up, they realize that making it is a very difficult job,” he added.

Underprepared pitches make it difficult Unlike the cricketing powerhouses, the pitches for these type of events, aren't fit for the cricketers and could be dangerous for the players involved. For instance, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in coordination with Sri Lanka Cricket, sent the pitch curator of Kandy’s Pallekele International Stadium, Asitha Wijayasinghe, to help in preparation of pitches.

“They have tried, but we saw last time as well that if a top-flight bowler bowls fast, the pitches aren’t ready at all. They are actually dangerous to play. You feel the safety of your own players is on the line. They prepare the ground but are unable to prepare the square, and no cricket would have been played on it," added Chopra, who played 10 Tests for India.

Amid the chaos, Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji told AFP that they got only 17 months to prepare the ground from scratch. Unlike the previous multi-sport events, the Asian Games 2026 doesn't have a dedicated Games Village as the organisers are relying on cabins in cruise ship and makeshift rooms in containers for accommodation.

For Chopra, these are not the ideal facilities for athletes. “You can call it slightly elitist or classist, as to why it is not right for them when it is right for everyone else. You may have a point, but the truth is that cricket is not played like that. When you go to play cricket around the world, you get a single room to stay. You get your privacy, and you are used to that,” he said.