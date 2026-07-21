‘They cannot touch Virat and Rohit’: Ashwin makes bold claim before 2027 ODI World Cup

Veteran India opener Rohit Sharma recently found himself at the centre of retirement speculation after reports claimed that the third ODI against England at Lord's would be his last international appearance.

However, the reports were dismissed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, and Rohit responded in style by smashing 138 in the third ODI, even though India went on to lose the match and the series.

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With the 2027 ODI World Cup scheduled for next year, questions continue to be raised about the ODI futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

R Ashwin on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes dropping either Rohit or Kohli would be extremely difficult as long as they remain available for selection.

"They cannot touch Virat and Rohit if they want to play. It is because of their credentials. Rohit has scored almost 12,000 runs. They cannot touch him," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.

Ashwin argued that their influence extends well beyond their numbers, saying the two batting stalwarts remain among the biggest attractions in world cricket.

“They cannot be touched because they are batters. They have an army, a battalion. People come to watch them. If you drop them, it will just break the roof down,” he added.

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‘Bowlers don't get the same backing’ Ashwin also highlighted what he believes is an imbalance in how batters and bowlers are perceived.

According to him, the omission of a star batter often triggers widespread public debate, whereas leading bowlers rarely receive the same level of support despite their contributions.

“If Shami, Siraj or Bhuvneshwar are not picked, 10 people will question it. Maybe 100, 1,000 or even 10,000 people. But they won't make noise. If a day comes when people make noise for bowlers too, it will become difficult to drop them as well,” he said.

India's disappointing England tour India endured a difficult white-ball tour of Ireland and England.

In Shreyas Iyer's first assignment as T20I captain, India suffered a 0-2 series defeat in Ireland before being whitewashed 4-0 by England in the T20Is. They then lost the ODI series 2-1.

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Before the third ODI, Rohit had managed scores of 26 and 11. He bounced back with a superb 138 at Lord's to finish the series with 175 runs at an average of 58.33.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, scored two half-centuries and finished with 144 runs in three matches at an average of 48.

Chasing 388 in the series decider, India got off to a strong start through a 147-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit and Kohli then added another 113 runs for the second wicket, but India eventually fell short, finishing on 360/7.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup drawing closer, debates over India's transition are unlikely to fade. But Rohit's century at Lord's and Kohli's consistent run-scoring have reinforced the argument that experience remains invaluable. As Ashwin put it, unless either player decides to step away, leaving them out of India's ODI plans will be easier said than done.

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