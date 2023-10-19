Team India, which named an unchanged team, is second in the standings with six points from three games and is the only unbeaten side in the competition alongside table-toppers New Zealand. India will play against New Zealand on 22 October which is three days from today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They are playing the same team The only question would have been that because they are playing a big team like New Zealand in a couple of days' time whether Bumrah should have been given a break. Obviously, they had three days between the Pakistan game and this match against Bangladesh. They feel that's enough. So it's fine," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Also Read: LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score Updates "Don't see any reason to change it (the XI). That's important in this WC, keeping everybody in good space. The boys are in good shape, have good mental space as well and enjoying the cricket. So far so good, we want to continue this momentum," Rohit said at the toss.

Earlier,bowling coach Paras Mhambrey told reporters,"Honestly, it is never an easy decision," former India bowler Mhambrey explained.

"We had a clear chat with him (Shami). Whenever we select a squad, the messages from us is very clear - that we pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket."

With India keen to maintain their winning momentum, Shami and Ashwin may have to wait longer for their chance.

"I think it's important to maintain this start really," Mhambrey said when asked if the team were considering rotating their bowlers to keep them fresh.

"As of now there is no discussion about rotation from our point of view. I think it is important to carry this momentum for the next game as well. No thought as such."

The bowling coach also acknowledged the contribution seamer Jasprit Bumrah had made since returning from a back injury earlier this year.

"You have seen him in the last three games and what he brings to the table," Mhambrey said.

"He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power plays, he's well-adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he's a top death bowler.

"I think in that sense, we really missed him."

Twice champions India appear to have settled on the right combination even if it means keeping out pacer Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

