‘They have already lost…’, Shoaib Akhtar reminds Suryakumar & Co of old scars before IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be looking to diminish ghosts of the past when they face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, according to former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, that won't be easy.

The summit clash against New Zealand comes almost three years after India's six-wicket loss to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad. While India have since clinched two ICC trophies, that defeat will still be haunting millions of Team India fans going into the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand.

Shoaib Akhtar on India's chances in T20 World Cup final “If the wicket at Ahmedabad grips and if it’s favourable for spinners, the par score will be around 200 or 175. Safe score would be 200 plus only. Now, will New Zealand be able to score 250 or 225 against India? If they do, India will be under a lot of pressure It’s also clear as daylight that India will also come fully prepared," Akhtar said on Pakistan-based show Game On Hai.

It has to be noted that India haven't beaten New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match. The two teams have locked horns thrice in the showpiece event.

The Blacks Caps won by 10 runs in 2007, and then went onto clinch a 47-run win in the 2016 T20 World Cup edition. India were bowled out for 79 in that match, after being set a target of 127.

Their latest meeting in the T20 World Cup came in 2021, when the Kiwis chased down 111 with eight wickets to spare. “I feel New Zealand may get bogged down in front of India, but India also has pressure of 1.5 billion people. They have already lost a match at Ahmedabad to Australia in the World Cup final,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

While he picked India as the favourite to clinch the title, the Rawalpindi Express hoped to see New Zealand lift the title for the first time. The Black Caps last qualified for the T20 World Cup final in 2021, wherein they lost to Australia. "I see India as the winner out of all this, but for cricket’ sake, it’s high time New Zealand should win this World Cup,” he further stated.

India will aim to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title, as well as become the first host nation to clinch the title. India had defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Should the Men in Blue win on Sunday, they will also become the most successful side in the history of T20 World Cups with three titles.

