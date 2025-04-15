Lalit Modi tips ’good friend’s’ IPL franchise for 2025 glory; says ‘they surely deserve it, would be a fitting win’

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi has tipped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ever since the IPL began in 2008, RCB are one of the two teams (Delhi Capitals are the other) from the inaugural season who have not won the trophy till now. RCB played three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but had to be satisfied with a runners-up finish.

Although RCB haven't won a single IPL title this far, the Bengaluru-based franchise is the one of most followed IPL sides on social media. "I think I will take to predicting that @royalchallengers.bengaluru will win the @iplt20 this year. It will be much loved by the #rcb #fans who have waited a good 18 years. They surely deserve it," Modi said in an Instagram post that went viral on social media.