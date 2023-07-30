West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second one-day international at Barbados on Saturday, claiming their first victory over the Asian side in nearly four years to level the series at 1-1 and force a decider. Batting first, India were bowled out for 181 in 40.1 overs with disappointing performances from most of the batters except openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Hardik Pandya who took the helm of the team said that his batters didn't bat the way they were supposed to. Criticism was also seen as senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stayed out of second ODI played yesterday.

