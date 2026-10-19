This day, that year: On this day in 2023, Virat Kohli inched closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record - Throwback from Pune

19 is a significant date in Indian cricket, especially during the 2023 ODI World Cup. On November 19, sadness gripped the whole country, following India's loss in the final against Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Exactly a month before, India was celebrating Virat Kohli's 48th hundred in ODI cricket, in Pune against Bangladesh.

As Kohli prepares for his next ODI tour in New Zealand, starting next month, let's roll three years back when the former Indian captain inched closer to his idol Sachin Tendulkar's milestone. Kohli was in red-hot form in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

The right-hander went into the World Cup on the back of a brilliant hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup that year. He continued his form with a 85 and 55 not out in the first two games of the ODI World Cup against Australia and Afghanistan respectively.

Although Kohli did fell for 16 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, the stylish cricketer reached his three figures with a six off Nasum Ahmed in the 42nd over, which was also India's winning runs. It was Kohli's 48th ODI ton, just one shy of equalling his idol Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

Kohli remained unbeaten at 103 off 97 balls with six fours and four sixes as India chased down Bangladesh's 256/8 in 50 overs.

Kohli's 48th ODI hundred & his records That hundred also helped Kohli write multiple records. He completed his 26000 runs in international cricket. It was Kohli's third ODI hundred in Pune and his first World Cup hundred in chase. On that day, Kohli also equalled Shikhar Dhawan for most World Cup hundreds - 3.

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It was also Kohli's second World Cup hundred against Bangladesh, thus joining on level with Rohit Sharma (vs Bangladesh), Tendulkar (vs Kenya) and Sourav Ganguly (vs Kenya).

What followed after Kohli's 48th ODI ton? What followed after that hundred was nothing short of a dream run for the best batter in the current generation. He followed it up with a 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala and a duck against England. But Kohli roared back in form with a knock of 88 against Sri Lanka and record-equalling 101 not out against a mighty South African side in Kolkata.

Kohli contributed with a 51 against Netherlands, during India's last group-stage clash. The semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was massive. Batting first, India rode on Kohli's 117 and Shreyas Iyer's 107 to put on a mammoth 397/6.

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