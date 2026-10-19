This day, that year: On this day in 2023, Virat Kohli inched closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record - Throwback from Pune

19 is a significant date in Indian cricket, especially during the 2023 ODI World Cup. On November 19, sadness gripped the whole country, following India's loss in the final against Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Exactly a month before, India was celebrating Virat Kohli's 48th hundred in ODI cricket, in Pune against Bangladesh.

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As Kohli prepares for his next ODI tour in New Zealand, starting next month, let's roll three years back when the former Indian captain inched closer to his idol Sachin Tendulkar's milestone. Kohli was in red-hot form in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

The right-hander went into the World Cup on the back of a brilliant hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup that year. He continued his form with a 85 and 55 not out in the first two games of the ODI World Cup against Australia and Afghanistan respectively.

Although Kohli did fell for 16 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, the stylish cricketer reached his three figures with a six off Nasum Ahmed in the 42nd over, which was also India's winning runs. It was Kohli's 48th ODI ton, just one shy of equalling his idol Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

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Kohli remained unbeaten at 103 off 97 balls with six fours and four sixes as India chased down Bangladesh's 256/8 in 50 overs.

Kohli's 48th ODI hundred & his records That hundred also helped Kohli write multiple records. He completed his 26000 runs in international cricket. It was Kohli's third ODI hundred in Pune and his first World Cup hundred in chase. On that day, Kohli also equalled Shikhar Dhawan for most World Cup hundreds - 3.

Also Read | How Virat Kohli videos on YouTube helped Nathan McSweeney in India?

It was also Kohli's second World Cup hundred against Bangladesh, thus joining on level with Rohit Sharma (vs Bangladesh), Tendulkar (vs Kenya) and Sourav Ganguly (vs Kenya).

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What followed after Kohli's 48th ODI ton? What followed after that hundred was nothing short of a dream run for the best batter in the current generation. He followed it up with a 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala and a duck against England. But Kohli roared back in form with a knock of 88 against Sri Lanka and record-equalling 101 not out against a mighty South African side in Kolkata.

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Kohli contributed with a 51 against Netherlands, during India's last group-stage clash. The semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was massive. Batting first, India rode on Kohli's 117 and Shreyas Iyer's 107 to put on a mammoth 397/6.

Also Read | Shubman to lead, Shreyas to captain last two ODIs as India announce squad vs NZ

With that hundred in the semifinal, Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred and went past Tendulkar's record. Ironically, Tendulkar was at the stands. Kohli bowed in respect gesturing towards his idol. However, Kohli's majestic hundred was overshadowed by Mohammed Shami's 7/57, that send the Men in Blue into the final on the back of 10 consecutive victories.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in